Photos: 2022 Veterans Day flag ceremony

Salt Lake Community College held its annual Veterans Day flag ceremony Thursday at The Realm, an outdoor space located east of the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center.

The ceremony, hosted by the college’s Veterans Services, featured various speakers, including former Director of Veterans Services Darlene Head, veteran Virgil Johnson, veteran and SLCC student Jason Gumz, donors Nancy and Nick Ward, and Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson.

The Wards have set up an endowment for veteran students to receive scholarships at SLCC. In return for their gift, Veterans Services announced during the ceremony that it would name SLCC’s veterans center the Dale P. Whittaker Veterans Center, after Nancy Ward’s father who served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945.

The ceremony also featured tribal performances by Eric Watchman, president of the American Indian Student Leadership, and Isaac and Benjamin Crane.

After SLCC cadets raised the flag, music professor Craig Ferrin performed “To the Colors,” and a choir group sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

To watch a recording of the ceremony, visit SLCC’s Veterans Services web page.