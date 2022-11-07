Photos: SLCC and West Valley communities celebrate Day of the Dead

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, follows Halloween, but unlike the October holiday, Día de los Muertos sees family and friends gathering to remember and celebrate loved ones who have died.

During the holiday – traditionally celebrated in Mexico and by those of Mexican heritage on Nov. 1 and 2 – colorful altars with photographs, food, beverages, papier-mâché and marigolds tell the story of kin and serve to invite their souls back to the land of the living. Celebrations can and often do take a light-hearted tone.

Salt Lake Community College’s Dream Center and Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs celebrated the holiday last week, hosting two events at the West Valley Center and Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Both events were open to the public.

“It’s always good to have the community out here,” said Idolina Quijada, manager of the West Valley Center. “It’s good to see that they know we embrace our culture.”

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, West Valley City’s Hispanic/Latino populace accounts for 40% of the total population – the highest percentage figure of any city in Utah.

Community members and local Latino-owned businesses provided food and services, and – in the case of the first event – performed for guests. Numbers included a Mariachi performance and two folk dances.

An altar – referred to as an “ofrenda” in context of the holiday, which translates to “offering” – greeted guests at both events, allowing for all in attendance to place and share the names and photos of loved ones. Guests also had the chance to participate in sugar skull workshops.

“The cultural aspect of being able to participate in this event drew me here,” said Emily Alarcon, a SLCC student and intern for the college’s Dream Center, as she and a friend participated in the workshop.

Yesenia Figueroa, another student, wanted to explore the differences between her Puerto Rican background and Mexican culture.

“There’s a lot of similarities but a lot of differences as well,” Figueroa concluded.

Though most of those who attended both events were Latino, the celebrations also drew people of other backgrounds, a point which Brenda Santoyo, manager for the Dream Center, said is exciting.

“[Day of the Dead] is traditionally a Mexican holiday, and it’s celebrated in other ways in different cultures,” Santoyo said, “but being able to plan something where people from all backgrounds are participating is beautiful to see.”

Looking to the future, Quijada hopes that with continued funding, the Dream Center will be able to keep bringing Day of the Dead celebrations to SLCC.