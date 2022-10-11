Police investigating shooting near South City Campus

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday near Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at the Wasatch Inn on South State Street. SLCPD reported one person critically injured and the suspect still outstanding.

Authorities at the SLCPD said the event appears to be an isolated incident, and that there is not ongoing threat to the public or SLCC community. As a precautionary measure, Utah Highway Patrol and campus safety officers will provide additional patrols at the South City location immediately.

SLCPD believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the suspect and victim. The suspect is described as an approximately 60-year-old Hispanic man, balding with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, red and black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

SLCC’s Public Safety Department said students should consider signing up for campus emergency notifications, which send out alerts anytime there is a safety issue at the college. Information on how to sign up for those notifications can be found on SLCC’s emergency preparedness webpage.