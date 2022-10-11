Global Connections Student Leadership brings students of all backgrounds together

Students involved with Salt Lake Community College’s Global Connections Student Leadership Club come together with one goal: To have a voice and find an understanding of their unique differences.

The goal of Global Connections is to “support refugees, immigrants, under-represented groups, and their allies and to ensure success for students in their educational journey,” according to the club’s mission statement. The statement also says that the club encourages students to involve themselves on campus, and that, overall, it wants students to find success and feel welcomed at SLCC.

Club President Khalid Moussa said students find a judgment-free space where their voices are heard.

“This club is about anyone and everyone coming together,” Moussa said. All students, despite their backgrounds, he said, are encouraged to join.

At the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, where the club meets, students get to experience other cultures while networking with international peers. Enabling students from a variety of different backgrounds to connect and support each other, Moussa said, is what sets Global Connections apart from other clubs.

“Global Connections is an open space where we can talk about our problems,” said Mike Vilchez, an officer of the club. “We are there to help and support students.”

Vilchez added that the club has shaped his experience at SLCC.

“[The club] helped me connect with other people who have different beliefs and values from me … I’m able to listen and understand people without criticizing or [giving] out biased thoughts,” he said.

On Sept. 21, Global Connections wrapped up its first annual event of the school year called Taste of Diversity. The event took place on Taylorsville Redwood Campus and highlighted Latin American culture, which included performances and cultural flavors from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Peru.

The club regularly hosts events and is currently readying for Newroz, the Iranian new year, alongside the Kurdish club. The celebration will take place on March 21 and will include Middle Eastern food and dances.

Additionally, Global Connections is planning a panel for later this school year which will allow students to speak with panelists from different cultures and backgrounds about their experiences.

Global Connections meets every Monday at noon in the Student Center of the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.