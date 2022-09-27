Photos: 2022 Taste of Diversity

Last Wednesday saw the beginning of this year’s Latinx Heritage celebrations at Salt Lake Community College with the event Taste of Diversity.

Taste of Diversity has been an annual celebration at SLCC since 2018. According to an online posting on the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs web page, each year students from the global connections club and Kurdish Student Leadership select a culture represented in their membership.

This year they selected “sabores de Latinoamerica,” or flavors of Latin America, and showcased dances, musical performances and cultural flavors from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Peru.

Celebrations will continue through Oct. 14 with the tying theme being “Arriba mi Bandera,” which loosely translates to “go my flag.” In the phrase, “flag” is also synonymous with country.