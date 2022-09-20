Multiple health events planned through fall, including a fair with free health screenings

In the coming weeks, Salt Lake Community College’s Center for Health and Counseling, or CHC, will help organize multiple healthcare events, including a health fair, stress management workshops and flu vaccination clinics.

Student health fair and stress management workshop

On Tuesday, the college will host a student health fair at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the student event center.

The fair will offer free health checks including eye exams, blood pressure testing, pulse oximeter readings, HIV testing and mental health screenings performed by licensed counselors from the CHC.

Then, starting on Oct. 12, license counselors from CHC will begin stress management workshops, running weekly through Nov. 2 at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus from 10:30-11:45 a.m. each Wednesday.

Students interested in the workshops can sign up using this link.

Flu vaccination clinics

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccination “has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40% to 60%.” To combat flu season, SLCC will offer free flu vaccinations at one of three campuses starting next week.

Sept. 27, Jordan Campus student center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 28, Jordan Campus student center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 4, Taylorsville Redwood Campus student event center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 5, Taylorsville Redwood Campus student event center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 11, South City Campus multipurpose room from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 14, Taylorsville Redwood Campus Center for Health and Counseling from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Students who visit a clinic will need to provide their student number during check-in and are required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those without one.

Additional information about any of these events can be found on the CHC’s event page.