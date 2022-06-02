SLCC kicks off events for Pride Month

Following the opening reception for two Queer art exhibits at South City Campus yesterday, Salt Lake Community College will host seven additional events throughout June in celebration of Pride Month.

The month’s events include a Pride picnic and discussions relating to LGBTQ+ experience and history as well as the current climate for LGBTQ+ individuals at SLCC. Three out of seven events will be held virtually with the remainder being held in-person at one of two campuses.

The school’s Gender & Sexuality Student Resource Center, or GSSRC, acts as an organizer for each event, with other groups also organizing select events. Those groups include the school’s Queer Student Association and Student Writing & Reading Center, Utah Pride Center, BW Bastian Foundation, Utah Film Center and Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake.

State of the College: LGBTQ+ Climate at SLCC (Tuesday, June 7)

A discussion about the cultural climate for the LGBTQ+ community at the school, including work that has been done, what is being worked on and efforts moving forward.

Virtual event, 5 to 6 p.m.

REPRESENT Film Series: “Intersexion” (Thursday, June 9)

Part of the REPRESENT Film Series, the BW Bastian Foundation and Utah Film Center present the film “Intersexion,” a documentary in which intersex individuals discuss their experiences and how they navigate their lives.

Screening Room, South City Campus, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Pride Picnic (Monday, June 13)

The Queer Student Association invites the school’s LGBTQ+ community to a picnic celebration that will have food, games and crafts. Those looking to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

Courtyard, South City Campus, 4 to 6 p.m.

Crafternoon! (Wednesday, June 15)

The GSSRC will host a craft event and provide supplies to make felt Pride patches.

Gender & Sexuality Student Resource Center, South City Campus, 4 to 5 p.m.

Two Spirit Pow Wow (Saturday, June 18)

According to the Indian Health Service, “Two-Spirit” is an umbrella term used by some Indigenous North Americans to describe people in their communities who fulfill a third-gender social role. The Two-Spirit Pow Wow celebrates this community through dance, music and culture.

Student Event Center, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, noon to 6 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Awareness Training, part 1 (Tuesday, June 21)

The first part of the awareness training covers the basics of the LGBTQ+ experience and community. Topics include power and privilege, gender and sexuality, terminology, and allyship.

Virtual event, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Awareness Training, part 2 (Tuesday, June 28)

The second part of the awareness training covers the cycle of socialization and informs how to create personal, social and systemic changes. This training also continues the discussion of allyship.

Virtual event, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

For information on how to join this month’s virtual events, visit the SLCC Pride Month schedule.

Outside of the college, the Utah Pride Festival in Washington Square is set for June 4-5, and the Utah Pride Parade on June 5. This year’s Utah Pride Festival is the first fully-fledged celebration since 2019 and will have more events, festival space and food vendors, as well as a longer parade route.