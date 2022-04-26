Roundup: End-of-semester arts, communication, and media events

As the spring semester wraps up, students in the School of Arts, Communication & Media have begun finalizing projects and performances to showcase what they have learned this past semester.

Events to be held include the Popular Music Bands concert, the Student Speakers’ Showcase and the Documentary Film Screening, among others.

Through May 4 during college hours: 2022 Visual Art & Design Department Faculty Art Show

The George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of work from full-time and adjunct faculty in the Visual Art & Design Department. Selected artwork may be for sale.

Wednesday, April 27: SLCC Live

For the final radio show of the semester from Production for Student Media (COMM 2600), hosts Valene Peratrovich and Phil McDermott will discuss the most bingeable TV shows and their favorite moments from the past semester at SLCC.

Tune in from 11 a.m. to noon on the SLCC Student Media Center and The Globe Facebook page or radioslcc.com.

Thursday, April 28: Popular Music Bands concert

The concert, which features the 2022 Battle of the Bands winner Spaghetti with Legato Sauce, will take place at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the South City Campus.

Four other bands are set to play: The Magic Kick, Pasnon, Where the Dragons Went, and Battle of the Bands honorable mention Craigslyst.

“It will be a great concert featuring rock, pop, and jazz,” said Craig Ferrin, music professor at SLCC.

The concert will also be streamed on Zoom.

Thursday, April 28: Student Speakers’ Showcase

The semiannual Student Speakers’ Showcase will run from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. in room TB-104 on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

The event showcases student speeches from Principles of Public Speaking (COMM 1020), which are nominated by professors and/or classmates and judged by Communication Department faculty. Winners receive recognition from the dean and are awarded cash prizes.

The event will offer free admission and refreshments.

Friday, April 29: Documentary Film Screenings

The free screenings of two 30-minute class documentary projects, “Overflow” and “Reel Utah,” will take place at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the South City Campus. The filmmakers will hold a Q&A after the screening.

“Overflow,” directed by Nyima Ming

“Overflow explores how plastics have become a global waste issue and the cultural evolution that normalized the use of plastics,” Ming wrote in the description of the film. “It will examine the science behind what plastic polymers are, where they come from/how they are made, how they (don’t) break down, our global waste management systems involving plastics and why the majority of plastics end up in the environment.”

“Reel Utah,” directed by Morgan Ashdown and Savannah Coles

“Reel Utah [is] a documentary where Utah film students go to various locations involved with Utah moviemaking,” Ashdown and Coles wrote in the description of the film. “From Salt Lake City to Monument Valley, these students visit film commissions, equipment rentals, and historical movie locations.”

Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30: Dance Concert – ELEMENTAL

SLCC Dance Company’s spring concert will be at the Grand Theatre, starting at 7 p.m. on both nights. SLCC students and employees can attend at no cost, while general admission is $5.