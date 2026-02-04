Opinion: Sundance’s ‘The Lake’

“The Lake” documentary covers the environmental crisis of the ever-shrinking Great Salt Lake. From excessive human indulgence, the lake has been receding at alarming rates for years, risking the loss of wildlife, livestock and jeopardizing the future of local life.

The documentary follows two scientists and a city official as they work to find solutions. Along the way, they run into obstacles like discovering toxic particles in dust from the lakebed. With experts warning there are only about five years left to find a solution, their need for funding, support and time grows.

“I think we’re all trying to get to the same place,” Gov. Spencer Cox said when addressing the growing concern over the Great Salt Lake.

To repair the lake, water needs to be added. Without water, the dust from the drying lakebed will continue to poison our air with toxic particles. Heavy metals like arsenic get lifted into the air and pushed around Northern Utah, staying for up to two weeks or until it rains.

This polluted air affects communities from Farmington and further out, with especially serious impacts on vulnerable age groups. Returning water to the lake will help regulate dust exposure and reduce toxic mineral exposure to children and neighboring towns.

Watching the documentary, I learned a lot about the Great Salt Lake and the efforts of people I live so close to. I also learned the importance of our lake and how much I, and everyone who lives here, depend on it.

During the premiere screening Q&A, Abby Ellis, the director of “The Lake,” said: “I really think if Utah can do this, it’s a blueprint for the rest of the country, and the rest of the world.”

If you’re interested in helping improve the Great Salt Lake, you can donate to the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust, which funds projects to protect and rebuild the lake.