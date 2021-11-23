The importance of SLCC’s Bruin Pantry

With the holidays approaching, some students and faculty at Salt Lake Community College struggle with costs, which means there will be less food and supplies in their homes.

According to the National Real College Survey report, 45% of college students admitted they were food insecure for the past 30 days. To assist students, staff and faculty, SLCC offers the Bruin Pantry, where they can grab food and essential supplies.

“It’s a helpful resource for students in need,” said Maryah Giampapa, a health science major.

Food insecurity can result in college students running out of food between paychecks, reduced food intake, purchasing less nutritious foods and skipping meals, according to the American Psychological Association. Food insecurity can also have a long-term ripple effect on college students.

According to an article published on the Forbes Advisor, college students who deal with hunger can result in lower grades or drop out of college.

The Bruin Pantry also gives an opportunity for people or associations to volunteer and donate food items and hygiene items.

“The pantry is very resourceful for those that have low incomes, and it’s something that college students should take advantage of when they are trying to make ends meet,” said Cameron Lee, a business major.

Lee said he occasionally made donations to the Bruin Panty before the temporary shutdown of the college due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve struggled before, but luckily now I am in a position to help others, even if it’s just a little bit,” Lee added.

Apart from donating items to the pantry, the Bruin Pantry also accepts volunteers or work applications. The pantry offers opportunities like work study, tuition waiver and campus internship program.

The Bruin Pantry has locations on the Taylorsville Redwood, South City, Jordan and West Valley campuses. Pantry dates and times can be accessed by on the Bruin Pantry webpage.