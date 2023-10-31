Bruin Pantry: Helping hungry minds and stomachs

One in 10 Utahns experiences food insecurity, according to the Utah Food Security Council, and students are no small part.

A 2021 report from Utahns Against Hunger found that 38% of higher-ed students in Utah experienced food insecurity in the past year. For students, staff and faculty at Salt Lake Community College, the Bruin Pantry may act as a potential solution. Through the pantry, Bruins have access to a variety of free food, including options that accommodate most dietary needs.

All that’s needed to utilize the Bruin Pantry is a student ID and a signature on a liability form.

“The majority of our donations are coming directly from the Utah Food Bank. That can be from a warehouse delivery or grocery rescue,” said Jairo Martinez, a coordinator for the Bruin Pantry. “The rest comes from donations from within the community or from our supplemental budget that … comes from the Thayne Center.”

According to Martinez, the on-campus pantries served over 2,000 individuals in September. At each location, Bruins can find fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, bread, snacks, dry and canned goods, and even prepared sandwiches when they’re available. In addition to food items, the pantry also offers personal hygiene and menstrual products.

SLCC staff member Isaac Hann, who uses the pantry, said one barrier to the free service is the embarrassment or shame that some may feel.

“We live in a culture of shame, so I think people are ashamed to ask for help,” Hann said. “A lot of reasons that people don’t want to ask for help are that they don’t feel deserving of it or thinking that they might be taking it away from somebody else.”

Hann went on to emphasize that students and staff should not avoid the resource. “Anyone who attends classes or works here should use the pantry,” he said.

Bruins can access the pantry at five locations, including the newly constructed Herriman Campus. Hours and days for this fall semester are as follows:

Taylorsville Redwood Campus (STC 020)

Tuesdays, 2−5 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.−2 p.m.

Thursdays, 12:30−4:30 p.m.

Fridays, 9 a.m.−1 p.m.

South City Campus (1-061D)

Wednesdays, 1−5 p.m.

Thursdays, 1−5 p.m.

Fridays, 9 a.m.−1 p.m.

Jordan Campus (JSTC 135)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.−2 p.m.

Thursdays, 12−4 p.m.

West Valley Campus (103A)

Mondays, 11:30 a.m.−3:30 p.m.

Thursdays, 2−6 p.m.

Herriman Campus (JNPR122)