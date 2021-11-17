Preview: Salt Lake Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance

Poster for Third Annual Salt Lake Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance
Salt Lake Community College is co-sponsoring the third annual Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance in Salt Lake City on Nov. 27. Milk, the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, was assassinated on Nov. 27, 1978. (Courtesy of SLCC Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center)

Salt Lake Community College students will be take part in preparations for the Third Annual Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance on Nov. 27 in Salt Lake City.

The remembrance and vigil will be held at 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City from 6-7 p.m. Several notable public figures will be in attendance in memory of Milk.

Milk, the first openly gay politician and activist in the state of California, was assassinated on Nov. 27, 1978, in San Francisco. His life and legacy has greatly impacted the LGBTQIA+ community far beyond his death.

Salt Lake City honored Milk by renaming 900 S. to Harvey Milk Blvd. back in 2016.

The vigil is free and open to the public. SLCC is a sponsor for this yearly event and encourages students and families to attend. With COVID still looming, masks are encouraged.

Harvey Milk filling in for Mayor Moscone for a day in 1978
Harvey Milk sits at the desk of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone in 1978. Milk became the first openly gay elected official in the history of California in 1977. Both Milk and Moscone were assassinated on Nov. 27, 1978. (Daniel Nicoletta, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

