Preview: Salt Lake Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance

Salt Lake Community College students will be take part in preparations for the Third Annual Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance on Nov. 27 in Salt Lake City.

The remembrance and vigil will be held at 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City from 6-7 p.m. Several notable public figures will be in attendance in memory of Milk.

Milk, the first openly gay politician and activist in the state of California, was assassinated on Nov. 27, 1978, in San Francisco. His life and legacy has greatly impacted the LGBTQIA+ community far beyond his death.

Salt Lake City honored Milk by renaming 900 S. to Harvey Milk Blvd. back in 2016.

The vigil is free and open to the public. SLCC is a sponsor for this yearly event and encourages students and families to attend. With COVID still looming, masks are encouraged.