Photos: SLCC commemorates Veterans Day with flag ceremony

Salt Lake Community College’s Veterans Services commemorated Veterans Day with a flag ceremony at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Students, staff and faulty gathered at the campus’ Realm area for the ceremony.

“Being together means a great deal to the service members’ hearts, and such is that feeling today, as we gather to honor our veterans of armed forces of the U.S. in this ceremony at Salt Lake Community College,” said David Sanders, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and SLCC student.

“This day was founded as a day of armistice in World War I to cease the fighting while peace was being pursued,” Sanders continued. “Later, it was to become what it is today – a solemn tribute to all Americans who have served their country, regardless of race, color, creed, sexual orientation and religion. We remember all who served.”

Two other speakers gave remarks during the event: Virgil Johnson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current member of the Confederate Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, and Lt. Col. Sara Reed, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force.

The event also featured performances by Eric Watchman and Rocklyn Merrick, vice president and treasurer of SLCC’s American Indian Student Leadership group, respectively.

To watch a recording of the speakers, performances and flag ceremony, visit SLCC’s Veterans Services webpage.