SLCC potluck brings students together, sheds light on different cultures

Salt Lake Community College’s student association and the American Indian Student Leadership (AISL) club brought students together with a potluck on Feb. 28 at the Taylorsville Redwood campus, which consisted of dishes from two distinct cultures.

Vice President of AISL, Joey Du Shane-Navanick, said the potluck will be an annual event at SLCC, with an aim for the spring – the time that many Native American tribes consider to be the start of the new year.

Du Shane-Navanick shared about frybread, a dish that one makes by frying flat-dough bread in oil, shortening or lard. “Each tribe has different versions of frybread,” he said. “Some are puffy, and some are not. I think that’s also how we share cultural differences as well.”

The chef who prepared the frybread for the potluck drove five hours from the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation to the event to serve about 50 portions.

Fernando Alexandro Rodriguez Camarena, who contributed most to the potluck, said his priority is to help people enjoy food and, in doing so, learn more about cultural diversity. Fernando brought traditional food from México. “Cuisine always [has] a history and culture behind it,” he said. “Not only in the United States, but for everyone in the world.”

Kaitlyn Fang, a logical engineering major, was satisfied with the potluck. She said she enjoyed exploring diverse food in a friendly and communal space. Fang took note of people socializing with one another and a general sense of warmth.

“You [could] feel the moment with everyone,” Fang said.

To keep up with upcoming events organized by AISL, visit their SLCC webpage or follow them on Instagram at @aisl.slcc.