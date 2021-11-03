‘You are not alone’: Queer Student Association supports LGBTQ students

On Oct. 26, Salt Lake Community College’s Queer Student Association gathered in Halloween attire for their weekly social at South City Campus.

QSA meetings are a safe space for those of the LGBTQIA+ community to gather and interact with other students. The last Tuesday of every month is dedicated to a larger social, wherein a larger group of students gather for an evening of games, food, and activities.

“We can all be here for each other and that is an important part of our community,” QSA president Lauren Hamilton-Soule said.

As students entered the social, they were greeted the moment they walked in. Music blared from the TV as people ate, played games and painted pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween.

QSA meetings also provide a chance for students to share their voice in support of inclusivity and equality in their college.

“As students, we have the opportunity to make positive change happen.” Hamilton-Soule said.

Brian Ruelas, an attendee of QSA events and socials and a student of SLCC, shares their experience with the group.

“It’s nice to know that the school is offering this, and that people are actually coming to these,” Ruelas said. “We get to gather around, talk about queerness, and be able to totally express yourself. There’s no judgement, there’s no hate, it’s very freeing.”

Finally, the QSA wants the LGBTQIA+ community to know that they are heard.

“You are not alone,” Hamilton-Soule said. “There are so many resources and there are so many people here that understand what you go through. There is no one way to be queer. It’s okay to have your own story and your own journey.”

QSA meets every Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center on the South City Campus.

Students are welcome to attend QSA events and socials.