Officials: Day care known for conspiracy theories houses children safely

Fun Time Kidz Care, located a few blocks north of Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus on the northwest corner of 1300 South and 300 East in Salt Lake City, is a DayGlo-green building with purple doors, whose off-putting look has prompted conspiracy theories since 2015, even inspiring a 2016 Vice article that explored claims of the site being “a CIA black site, a drug front or an organ harvesting operation.”

According to records obtained from Child Care Licensing at the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), Fun Time Kidz Care is a functioning day care facility, and nothing else.

Simon Bolivar, a supervisor for Child Care Licensing, said that the day care has been recognized by UDOH since May of 2013. An inspection of the facility on Oct. 1 yielded no red flags.

“We do a very comprehensive inspection [and] there were no public findings,” Bolivar said. “They passed a clear inspection.”

A claim the 2016 Vice article made was that neighbors of the area have never seen kids go inside the day care. However, Fun Time Kidz Care offers its care to a few kids, according to Bolivar.

“They are in business,” Bolivar said. “The times we have been there, they only have a few kids, perhaps two, but they do have children in care, and they are in business.”

One look at Google reviews will show users trolling the odd-looking business by posting reviews such as, “They consumed my children, lol.” Others have posted scary, grainy, low-resolution photos, suggesting the inside is just as creepy as the outside.

In a world where online reviews can easily sway opinion on businesses and their operations, these jokes may have a negative effect the day care owner Jose Solano is running.

In 2019, at the height of the “Storm Area 51” trend — where hundreds of thousands of people joined a group with the intention of storming Area 51 to find its secrets inside — over 2,000 users also joined a group called, “Storm Fun Time Kidz Care, They Can’t Stop Us All,” according to KUTV. Because of internet trolls like these, Solano told Bolivar that he has encountered problems with neighbors and homeless people attempting to break into his building, noting he was forced to heighten security around his property by installing a deadbolt and security camera.

Although the claims are lofty, in over eight years, Bolivar has never had an alarming complaint from anyone who has attended Fun Time Kidz Care. The only complaint he has ever received was in 2017 that was about record keeping, and Solano handled the problem in a timely manner.