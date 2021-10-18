SLCC celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month

Throughout the entire month of October, the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month by holding multiple events at the college for students. Some of the events have already happened but many are yet to come.

International Pronouns Day – Wednesday, Oct. 20

To celebrate International Pronouns Day, the GSSRC is giving out free pronoun buttons. Visit the Student Writing and Resource Center by appointment or the GSSRC to learn more about why pronouns are important and how to use them.

LGBTQ+ Transfer Day – Thursday, Oct. 21

SLCC students who plan to transfer after graduating can visit the GSSRC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about which universities are LGBTQ+ friendly and how they are preparing for LGBTQ+ students.

Queer Student Association Social – Tuesday, Oct. 26

The Queer Student Association is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month and Halloween with a social from 3 to 5 p.m. at the GSSRC. All students are welcome at the event which will have food, games and prizes. Costumes are optional.

Rainbow Read-In – Wednesday, Oct. 27

The second annual Rainbow Read-in, which spotlights authors in the LGBTQ+ community, will be held over Zoom as well as in person from noon to 2 p.m. in SCC 1-137. Students are welcome to sign up to read texts from queer writers or poets.

FEMxPOP – Thursday, Oct. 28

Formerly ARTPOPxWOMXN, this event is back and open to all SLCC womxn and fem students. Attendees can make skeleton jewelry holders from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Prism: A Queer Support Group – Thursday, Oct. 28

The student-run queer support group will have its first meeting this semester at 3 p.m. and plans to meet at that time every week. Prism, which is facilitated by the GSSRC and the Center for Health and Counseling, is designed as a space for LGBTQ+ students to build community, discuss experiences, and receive support from their peers.

To stay updated on these events, follow the GSSRC on Instagram.