Three SLCC campuses will host free vaccine clinics

Salt Lake Community College, in cooperation with the Salt Lake County Health Department, will host free vaccine clinics at three campuses for students, staff and faculty.

The Taylorsville, South City and Jordan campuses will begin their first-dose clinics in late August. Second-dose clinics will follow in September. The clinics will be outdoor and offer the Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna vaccines. Anyone who wants a vaccine is eligible.

SLCC Taylorsville Parking Lot V

Aug. 24: First-dose clinic from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 2: First-dose clinic from 5 – 8 p.m.

Sept. 30: Second-dose clinic from 4 – 7 p.m.

SLCC South City Parking Lots 1 and 2

Aug. 25: First-dose clinic from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Second-dose clinic from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

SLCC Jordan Northeast J-2 (same as the Covid testing area)

Aug. 26: First-dose clinic from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 23: Second-dose clinic from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The SLCC vaccine clinics are part of the college’s commitment to the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, in which participating colleges commit to helping their campus communities get vaccinated.

Vaccines are the most effective tool for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college strongly encourages everyone to get their vaccine.

For more information about SLCC’s upcoming vaccine clinics, including maps of each campus and its lots, visit the college’s blog, The Fountain.