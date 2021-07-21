Photos: SLCC breaks ground on Herriman campus

After a decade of work, Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah broke ground on a joint $57 million campus in Herriman City on Thursday.

The Juniper Canyon Campus on the new 90-acre campus will open its doors to students in the fall of 2023 and will provide convenient access to higher education for residents in and around Herriman.

“It’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin said during the ceremony. “Never before have two institutions at the Utah System of Higher Education paired a building together, and broken ground together.”

Huftalin noted the rising populations of the south end of Salt Lake County and the importance of affordable access to higher education for current and future residents of the area.

Students will be able to acquire a two-year certificate or associate degree from SLCC and proceed to complete their bachelor’s or graduate degree from the U. all in one place, according to the SLCC Herriman webpage.

In addition to Huftalin, speakers of the ceremony included Interim President of University of Utah Dr. Michael L. Good, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Utah State Sen. Karen Mayne, among others.

Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature appropriated the Juniper building. SLCC, the U., private donors and infrastructure investments from Herriman City provided additional support.

For more information on the Juniper Canyon Campus, visit the SLCC Herriman webpage.