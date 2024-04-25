Remembering 10 years of leadership: SLCC hosts retirement celebration for President Deneece Huftalin

As Dr. Deneece Huftlain prepares her exit as president of Salt Lake Community College, the school held a retirement celebration on April 18 to honor her expansive tenure, totaling 30 years of service to SLCC and 10 years as president.

The celebration took place in the Bruin Arena on the Taylorsville Redwood campus. Bleachers on the south wall were pushed in to make space for a stage, and backdropping it was a large blue banner that read, “SLCC congratulates Dr. Deneece G. Huftalin for 10 transformative years as president.”

Nearly 200 people filtered into the arena. Laughter bounced off the building’s high ceiling, and friends and strangers alike mingled, exchanging memories and stories from Huftalin’s tenure.

Peter Moosman, who leads the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at SLCC, recalled meeting Huftalin for the first time when he was president of the student senate in 2009.

“I got to work closely with Deneece, who was vice president of student affairs, on a lot of initiatives,” Moosman said. “She was great and one of the most approachable of the cabinet members. She was a good advocate, very mindful of the needs of employees, students, everybody. … It made total sense when she stepped up to president.”

A student-centric legacy

When Huftalin was named the eighth president of SLCC in September 2014, she had served the college in various roles since 1992, including director of academic and career advising, dean of students, vice president of student services and interim president.

Huftalin led several efforts to expand college access as president, such as advocating for geographic accessibility by overseeing the opening of West Valley Center, Westpointe Training and Education Center, and the Juniper Building at SLCC’s newest campus in Herriman – bringing the school’s total locations from six to nine.

Huftalin also helped to expand access to higher education for marginalized populations. These efforts include the restarting of the college’s Prison Education Program and opening the Dream Center, which assists students from mixed-status and immigrant backgrounds.

Those close to Huftalin say her initiatives and ideas came from one idea: putting students first.

“She makes sure that time with student leaders and other student groups is a priority in her calendar,” said Brandi Mair, staff association president at SLCC. “Her background in student affairs allowed her to maintain connections [as president] with the different student affairs offices to help keep her thumb on the pulse of what students are experiencing.”

“[She stayed involved] even when she stepped into that president’s role and stepped away from that day-to-day student interaction,” Mair added. “She shows up. She cares about people and individuals.”

A leader’s impact

Four speakers who preceded Huftalin at the podium during last week’s celebration echoed Mair’s evaluation of Huftalin’s presidency and legacy. Jason Pickavance, interim provost for academic affairs and chief academic officer at SLCC, began by reflecting on the many interpersonal interactions he had with Huftalin over the years.

“She’s been such a wonderful colleague, a fantastic president; she’s so thoughtful and nice to work for,” Pickavance said to a round of applause. “And, many may not know this, but I found out when we first met at a basketball game that she swears like a sailor and loves red wine.”

Student Association President Joyce Wambuyi and SLCC Trustee Tashelle Wright followed Pickavance, and reflected on the impressive connections Hutfalin was able to maintain, even while acting as president.

“She was really great with how she treated students,” Wambuyi said. “Just because she had a higher office, she didn’t treat us any different. She attended lots of student events despite her busy schedule. She gets to know people, who they are, and remembers names.”

Wambuyi and Wright then shared a surprise by unveiling a poster board which declared the previously unnamed Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus would henceforth be known as the “Dr. Deneece G. Huftalin Student Center.” Huftalin, who was on stage waiting for her turn to speak, visibly shed tears upon hearing the announcement.

Norma Carr, a SLCC Foundation board member, was the last to speak before Huftalin. She focused on the president’s heavy involvement with the school’s athletics program and its athletes.

Carr also listed the national championships that SLCC garnered under Huftalin’s leadership, as well as the upgrades of a new turf soccer field, remodeled volleyball courts and a re-turfed softball field.

“But the biggest thing of all,” Carr said, “Is she knows each and every student athlete by name.”

Carr then announced the formation of the Deneece G. Huftalin Endowment Fund, which will go towards athletic postseason travel, the PACE program, and study abroad and study-away programs, which Huftalin was known to support.

Finally, Huftalin herself stepped up to the podium. Through bleary eyes, she thanked everyone in the arena multiple times for all the support shown to her throughout her presidency and with regards to her retirement.

The Student Center renaming, Huftalin said, came as a total surprise to her. “I’ve spent a lot of really great time in that building, and usually you have to die for an honor like that,” she joked. “It’s lovely to still be alive and see this happen.”

“Together, we focused and improved this institution and I want to thank all of you for that,” Huftalin said. “There is so much to be proud of together. Please keep our mission and values close to your hearts and action. Keep students front-of-mind, and remember inclusivity and equity for all.”

“It’s been a privilege and an honor,” Huftalin concluded before stepping off the stage and sharing the moment with colleagues and community members.

This story has been updated.