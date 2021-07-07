To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 32

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

This is a love letter to the members of BSU. I know there is a lot of hate in the world right now, but I want you to remember the love that is here, nonetheless. I love the passion and the strength the BSU represents to me and so many others on campus. There is no one more amazing than the members of BSU for their ability to push forward past historical and present discrimination. I heard what happened and I hope it never happens again, but being realistic, it probably will. So, I hope the work of anti-racists will triumph over these hateful attacks. If you ever need a friend, you can find one in me and with other decent people. Keep having a wonderful time at BSU and uniting, keep being strong.