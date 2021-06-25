Photos: Let’s chalk about foster care

2021 Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival - Gallery 1 1 of 39

After a pandemic pause, the Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival returned to downtown Salt Lake City. The festival, June 18-19, invited local artists to create chalk murals in different styles and colors on the street at The Gateway. The inspiration of artist designs ranged from personal photos to video games and animation, to animals and faces.

Special guests included Nathan Osmond and Utah First Lady Abby Cox.

“The pandemic has not reduced the need for foster parents in our great state,” said the Utah Foster Care website event. “So make a special effort to join us to support these great families who are so willing to open their hearts and homes to children who need safety and love.”