On Tuesday, May 25, Salt Lake Community College Black Student Union hosted the “And STILL I Rise. Memorial” at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The event, held on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, honored the Black lives that have been lost because of violence and racism. Participants were offered balloons to release at the night’s end and joined in the celebration of Black lives through song and spoken word.

