Commencement 2021: What you need to know

The 2021 Salt Lake Community College commencement ceremony will be held in person this year.

Commencement will take place Aug. 6 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. 2020 graduates are also invited to participate in the processional, since last year’s activities were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks will be required, and tickets are limited to four guests per student to comply with socially distanced seating.

Every guest who attends the ceremony will need a ticket to enter the Maverik Center. Students will be able to email, print, or text a screenshot of a ticket to their guests.

“Even though many people are vaccinated, we want everyone to feel welcome,” said Marilee Dunn, special events director.

Dunn noted that the Maverik Center is currently a vaccination site, which may impact the parking situation. She encouraged students and their families to “continually check” the SLCC commencement website for updates.

“All 2021 graduates need to make sure their contact information is updated as we will reach out during the summer with updated details,” Dunn added.

Amie Schaeffer, a journalism and digital media major and current editor-in-chief at The Globe, will graduate this spring and will gladly walk in person.

“I am a non-traditional student … it took me a while to get my degree. I won’t be going on [with school] after this, I want that walk,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer noted she feels safe despite the current pandemic, saying “SLCC has done a really good job at keeping up with protocols.”

“I feel pretty good about my surroundings. I’ve had all my vaccines. I don’t want to miss it so I will be there,” Schaeffer added.

This year’s graduates should lookout for a special congratulatory email from the senior leadership on May 7.

For questions, contact the SLCC Graduation Office at 801-957-4035 or graduation@slcc.edu.