Photos: SLCC softball earns No. 1 ranking

The Salt Lake Community College softball team earned a No. 1 ranking this week — and they intend to keep it for the remainder of the season.

The Bruins (22-0 overall, 12-0 Scenic West Athletic Conference) rose one position in the NJCAA softball poll this week, collecting all five first place votes in the process.

Salt Lake has outscored its opponents 288-90. Redshirt sophomore infielder Rylee Harris-Thorpe leads the Bruins with 37 hits, 14 home runs, and 48 runs batted in. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Savanna Montoya is a threat on the base paths, scoring a team-high 40 runs while converting 25 of 27 stolen base attempts.

On the mound, SLCC has a combined 134 strikeouts, compared to just 57 for their opponents. The Bruins hold opposing batters to a .275 average. In 10 appearances, redshirt freshman Nya Laing is 7-0 with a 5.05 ERA, pitching a team-high five complete games in eight starts. Freshman Bailey Frischknecht is 5-0 with a 1.87 ERA in nine appearances, throwing two complete games in three starts.

SLCC plays Snow College in Ephraim for two doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. Fans can watch the games on the SWAC Network.

Check out the Bruins in action from their victories over College of Southern Idaho on March 12, courtesy of Taylor Munroe.