SLCC students react to beginning of Biden presidency

In his first three days in office, President Joe Biden signed an unprecedented 30 executive orders, ranging from the restoration of public lands to mask regulations on federal property. No U.S. president in history has signed as many executive orders in that time frame, according to the Federal Register.

Biden’s orders have also nullified several actions from the former Trump administration such as reversing travel restrictions from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting construction of the border wall.

“I was kind of surprised he signed 30 executive orders,” said Salt Lake Community College student Joseph Hammon. “That makes me question his ability, like he has too much power.”

Hammon also questioned whether Biden’s actions around clean energy will best serve the U.S. workforce.

“It doesn’t seem realistic in the long run,” said Hammon, who has family that works in oil transportation. “You’ll deplete a lot of jobs, especially those in the oil field. When that comes down, a lot of jobs will be out.”

This comes on the cusp of the Biden administration’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Energy will provide $100 million in funding to back low-carbon energy technologies, according to a report from Reuters.

Regarding Biden’s actions on foreign policy, SLCC student Chris Cox praised the president’s stances against regimes such as those of Myanmar and China.

“The currents sanctions Biden has against [Myanmar] regarding the military coup is something I’m glad he stood up against, and his recent conversation with the Chinese president talking about, basically, the second holocaust over there,” Cox said, referencing Biden’s first call as president with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which CNN reported included a discussion of China’s treatment of its Muslim populations.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described China’s treatment of its Muslim populations as “genocide.” The United States is the first country to use that designation, according to CBS News.

“I don’t want to go into a war,” Cox said, “but I like the fact that we have somebody that is willing to go through with their threats as he has shown with [Myanmar].”

As the coronavirus death rate headed toward half-a-million deaths, Biden’s orders around the pandemic were coupled with a budget resolution filed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a CBS News report. Passed on Feb. 5, the resolution would allow the Democrat-controlled Congress to approve Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus package with a simple majority.

Biden’s most recently signed executive orders included the revocation of a Trump administration order focused on reforming apprenticeship programs and the establishment of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, according to the Federal Register.