COVID-19 testing available on select campuses

Salt Lake Community College is providing COVID-19 testing for students who will be attending classes on SLCC campuses for the spring semester.

COVID-19 testing is available at both the Taylorsville Redwood (in the Student Center) and South City campuses (CCM 1-110), Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Students must be asymptomatic to participate in testing on campuses. Students who have symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to pursue testing off-campus and self-isolate while they wait for their results.

Students can schedule a testing appointment online. The test will take a maximum of two minutes, and your results will be emailed to you in about an hour.

The testing schedule is subject to change based on demand. SLCC’s testing appointment tool can provide students with the latest schedule and location information.