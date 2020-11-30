SLCC unveils land acknowledgement plaques

This November, Salt Lake Community College announced the installation of several plaques recognizing the historical significance of the land it occupies at its various campuses.

The plaques state:

Salt Lake Community College is located on the Native American shared territory of the Goshute, Navajo, Paiute, Shoshone, and Ute People. We honor the original ancestors of this land and also offer respect to our other tribal communities. We acknowledge this history to cultivate respect for and advocate with our Indigenous students and communities still connected to this land.

Earlier this year, the American Indian Student Leadership club, with approval from the Executive Cabinet, drafted a statement acknowledging the Native American lands, paving the way for these physical proclamations of dedication. A land acknowledgement is a formal statement that recognizes and respects Indigenous peoples as traditional stewards of the land, and builds upon the relationship that exists between Indigenous peoples and their traditional territories.

This public recognition of the land’s history validates and celebrates the people and culture that came before present-day residents. SLCC also hopes this declaration provides another step toward building a more inclusive campus and community.

To acknowledge Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, school officials had planned a blessing and dedication ceremony for the plaques. But amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed due to concerns over the public health and safety of the elders and the community.

View the plaques at the following locations: