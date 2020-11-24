Even in the year 2020, this is still the season of giving. It is a time for people to come together, step outside themselves and help others. Two Bruins are doing just that.

Jayda Jackson and Zubaida Yessin recently took on the task of helping those experiencing homelessness in their community.

“This project is about making a difference for those that are impacted by homelessness here in Salt Lake,” Jackson said. “Our goal is to provide them with some essentials as winter approaches. We also hope that by doing this we can inspire others to do the same.”

Their Business Communications class tasked students with choosing a social issue that they want others to care about.

“We had to create a communications campaign … and felt that choosing a topic like homelessness would be the best way to go about it. By choosing this topic, we can actually make a difference in someone’s life,” Jackson said.

Jackson and Yessin produced a video that explained why people should care about homelessness and how to help those experiencing homelessness.

“They really drove home the point that homeless people are still people,” said Professor Kristi Grooms, who teaches their Business Communications class. “They are really championing the cause to help out those who are in an unfortunate situation this winter and make their lives a little easier.”

For their class final, they created a service learning project and a campaign for their cause. Jackson and Yessin chose to partner with The Road Home, an emergency shelter in downtown Salt Lake City, to put together a donation drive to get money for eco-friendly hygiene kits. They created a social media campaign and fliers to get the word out.

“I’m really proud of the planning, execution, and dedication these women have put into this project,” Grooms said. “They are smart and caring, and will truly make a difference for the Road Home this holiday season.”

The pair already received over $200 in donations after just one week, and they’ve applied for and received $500 of civically engaged student project funding.

“All of the money donated will go towards buying supplies for our kits, and the more money we have, the more people we are able to help,” Jackson said. “We want to thank everyone for their support and encourage them to find even more ways to uplift their community. We hope to help as many people within our homeless community as possible.”

Anyone interested in helping with the project can donate to @SLCCHomelessProject on Venmo.