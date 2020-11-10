In-person classes to continue after Thanksgiving break

Coronavirus cases recently reached an all-time high in many parts of Utah, including Salt Lake County.

While classes at some Utah higher education institutions will go online after the Thanksgiving break, Salt Lake Community College plans to keep the same schedule and class delivery model it established at the start of the semester.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, flexibility remains a necessity for many people, including Bruins. While the whole of SLCC does not plan to go online, the situation for different communities and classes can vary. Transitioning to online instruction is an option that has been made available for instructors where it is warranted.

If instructors choose to go online-only, there are conditions to be met before making the transition. This includes a section-specific rationale for moving online; informing students about the change, with special attention to those who may be disadvantaged by a move online; and the instructor will consult with and get approval from their associate dean to make the change.

Because of these conditions, students should know in advance if they have a class that moves to online-only instruction after the Thanksgiving holiday, giving them time to make the transition.

“The main consideration when deciding to move online is to do no harm,” Jason Pickavance, the associate provost of Academic Operations at SLCC, wrote in an email to faculty. “SLCC committed to on-campus instruction this semester because we know many of our students struggle to succeed in online courses. These are the students hardest hit by the pandemic, and it is our duty as a community college to do everything we can to help them succeed.”

SLCC encourages students and faculty to continue following the COVID-19 safety precautions to prevent the transmission of the virus. This includes social distancing and mask wearing in the classroom and on campus.