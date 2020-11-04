Utah election night recap: McAdams narrowly clinging to House seat, Cox wins race for governor

Election Day has come and gone, but some races are still undecided in Utah.

Besides the presidential race, Utahns voted in droves to decide many important state offices, including governor. Read up on some of the most important races in the state, with results through 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

U.S. House District 4

Note: The main candidates in this race are Democrat Ben McAdams (incumbent) and Republican Burgess Owens.



In one of the most consequential races of the evening, which has garnered national attention, McAdams currently leads Owens 49.5% to 46%. Tens of thousands of ballots have yet to be processed.

Utah Governor

Note: The main candidates in this race are Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson.

Cox, who served as Lt. Governor under current Gov. Gary Herbert, will become Utah’s 18th governor after Peterson conceded the race Tuesday night. At the time of writing this article, Cox currently leads Peterson by over 30 percentage points.

Utah Attorney General

Note: The main candidates in this are Republican Sean Reyes (incumbent) and Democrat Greg Skordas.



Reyes will remain the state’s attorney general after Skordas conceded the race Tuesday night. Reyes, who has served in the position since 2013, has received 60.5% of the vote at the time of writing this article.

Salt Lake County Mayor

Note: The main candidates in this race are Democrat Jenny Wilson (incumbent) and Republican Trent Staggs.

At the time of writing this article, Wilson leads Staggs 55.4% to 41.9%. Green Party candidate Michael Cundick has earned 2.7% of the vote.

U.S. House District 1

Note: The main candidates in this race are Republican Blake Moore and Democrat Darren Parry.

Moore won the 1st Congressional District race after Parry conceded the race Tuesday night. At the time of writing this article, Moore has 67.8% of the vote, compared to Parry’s 32.2%.

U.S. House District 2

Note: The main candidates in this race are Republican Chris Stewart and Democrat Kael Weston.



Stewart won reelection after Weston conceded the race late Tuesday night. At the time of writing this article, Stewart leads Weston 61.3% to 34.8%. Libertarian candidate J. Robert Latham has earned 3.9% of the vote.

U.S. House District 3

Note: The main candidates in this race are Republican John Curtis (incumbent) and Democrat Devin Thorpe.

Curtis won his third election in three years after Thorpe conceded the race Tuesday night. Curtis leads Thorpe 68.5% to 27.4% as of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Other races of note

In the Salt Lake County Council at-large race, Democrat incumbent Shireen Ghorbani leads Republican Laurie Stringham, 52.6% to 47.3%.

In the race for Salt Lake County Council District 2, Republican Dave Alvord leads Democrat Deborah Gatrell, 54.3% to 45.6%.

In the race for Salt Lake County Council District 6, Republican Dea Theodore leads Democrat Terri Tapp Hrechkosy, 51.8% to 48.2%.