2020 election survey: Respondents prioritize climate change, race, ethnic inequality

Climate change, race, ethnic inequality, and the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden top the list of issues among Salt Lake Community College students, staff and faculty, according to an informal election survey conducted by The Globe.

The survey garnered 126 responses. Climate change received the highest percentage of the vote with 44.4%.

“Climate change is the greatest existential threat facing our planet today. Leaders have ignored science and the experts for far too long,” stated one student.

Race and ethnic inequality also ranked high on the list with 37.3% of the vote.

“For race and ethnic equality, it comes down to basic human morals, treating everyone the same regardless of what they look like. Focus on what is inside,” wrote a student.

The presidential race received 28.6% of the vote.

“I’m disappointed with my choices. This is my first election, and from what I can see, none of my options accurately represent a good, honest leader who can advocate for the people,” one student commented.

Utah’s COVID-19 response is another significant issue with 23% of the vote in the survey.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that the government, both Utah and the country as a whole, is handling this COVID-19 situation very poorly. It would be nice if we can pull out of it soon,” replied one participant.

“COVID continues to climb – no one is immune,” stated another.

Students also expressed the importance of voting in the 2020 election.

“I think the local election and issues are getting trumped (pun unintentional) by the national election. I think it is SUPER important to get YOUNG people (i.e. SLCC students) to educate themselves about issues and VOTE. They need to vote! They must vote!” wrote one respondent.

When it comes to the 2020 election, the survey indicated that there could be more participation among voters due to their support or criticism of President Trump, the concern with racial inequality in the United States, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal and local governments.