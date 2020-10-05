SLCC Career Services to hold first virtual job fair

Because of COVID-19, Salt Lake Community College is organizing its first virtual job fair on Oct. 13.

The annual event allows students to find employment that will help them pay for their college education or follow their career path. College Central Network will host the fair virtually since social distancing guidelines could not be followed in a traditional setting this year.

According to Prince Nwando, a career coach for SLCC Career Services, the new format requires students to register for the job fair.

Students need to create a College Central Network account if they don’t already have one. The student’s username will be their S-number.

April Teran, administrative assistant at SLCC Career Services, says students will be able to access the job fair once they activate their account.

After setting up their account, students can then sign up to register for the job fair and view participating employers.

“Each employer has their own profile with the job postings they have available for students to look at and peruse,” Teran said. “On the day of the fair, the employer can have a link on their profile to their for students to [join] the representative from the company and ask questions.”

Teran says students will also be able to make an appointment with the employer on a different day.

“Students can see the job openings now as well as any calendars that have been shared by the employer,” she added.

An online training will be held Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. to demonstrate how to navigate the virtual job fair.

Students unable to attend the virtual fair can get information about employers after the event has ended. Contact SLCC Career Services or visit SLCC’s College Central Network student page for more information.