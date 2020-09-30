SLCC offers child care options for students

Going to college while raising a family comes with its own set of challenges.

Salt Lake Community College wants to help alleviate some of those challenges by providing child care and family services to those who need it most. SLCC has child care sites on two different campuses.

The Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center, located inside the South City Campus, accepts children from six weeks to 12 years old.

“The fact that The Huval Center has the same schedule as my classes was a game changer. It was so nice not having to worry about different schedules or breaks,” said SLCC student Samantha Warr, who has two boys under the age of five. “It’s very affordable, so at first, I worried it wasn’t going to be the best place, but I have been so impressed. My son loves going there, the staff and teachers are so nice.”

The Huval Center is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can accommodate full-day or half-day schedules. A typical day for a child consists of music and movement activities, read about time, outdoor activities, free time, meals and snacks.

Information can be found by phone at 801-957-3070.

Taking a tour of the nature playground, one will see that there is no lack of creativity at The Eccles Early Childhood Development Lab School.

Located at 4626 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, the Eccles Lab School is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offering morning and afternoon sessions for children ranging from 2-5 years old. Parents can choose a two-day, three-day, or five-day schedule.

The Eccles Lab School is a National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited program, devoted to child development and learning for children, parents and students. Students majoring in Family and Human Studies have an opportunity to learn and teach here.

For more information, call Debbie Hanson, manager at the Eccles Lab School, at 801-957-4567.

Tuition for these services varies by household income and family size. Voucher assistance is available based on financial aid eligibility and the number of credit hours enrolled. Vouchers can be used towards off-campus child care as well.

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.