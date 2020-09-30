SLCC offers child care options for students

Storytime during breakfast
A child care worker reads to toddlers during breakfast at the Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center in 2018. Salt Lake Community College houses child care centers at South City and Taylorsville Redwood campuses. (Courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing)

Going to college while raising a family comes with its own set of challenges.

Salt Lake Community College wants to help alleviate some of those challenges by providing child care and family services to those who need it most. SLCC has child care sites on two different campuses.

Reading "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?"
A child care worker reads a book to a toddler at the Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center in 2018. The center provides child care and education services to young children of Salt Lake Community College students. (Courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing)

Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center

The Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center, located inside the South City Campus, accepts children from six weeks to 12 years old.

“The fact that The Huval Center has the same schedule as my classes was a game changer. It was so nice not having to worry about different schedules or breaks,” said SLCC student Samantha Warr, who has two boys under the age of five. “It’s very affordable, so at first, I worried it wasn’t going to be the best place, but I have been so impressed. My son loves going there, the staff and teachers are so nice.”

The Huval Center is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can accommodate full-day or half-day schedules. A typical day for a child consists of music and movement activities, read about time, outdoor activities, free time, meals and snacks.

Information can be found by phone at 801-957-3070.

Eccles Early Childhood Development Lab School

Taking a tour of the nature playground, one will see that there is no lack of creativity at The Eccles Early Childhood Development Lab School.

Located at 4626 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, the Eccles Lab School is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offering morning and afternoon sessions for children ranging from 2-5 years old. Parents can choose a two-day, three-day, or five-day schedule.

The Eccles Lab School is a National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited program, devoted to child development and learning for children, parents and students. Students majoring in Family and Human Studies have an opportunity to learn and teach here.

For more information, call Debbie Hanson, manager at the Eccles Lab School, at 801-957-4567.

Tuition for these services varies by household income and family size. Voucher assistance is available based on financial aid eligibility and the number of credit hours enrolled. Vouchers can be used towards off-campus child care as well.

Board filled with kids artwork and pictures
Located at South City Campus, the Tim and Brenda Huval Child Care Center provides care to infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children. (Courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing)

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.

