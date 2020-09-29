Calling all Bruins: Contribute to The Globe’s 2020 election survey

The Globe invites Salt Lake Community College students, staff, and faculty to participate in a short survey to let their opinions known ahead of Election Day.

Election 2020: What Issues Do You Care About Most?

Among the issues participants can give their feedback on are air quality, race and ethnic inequality, and education.

One of the issues that may be a primary concern for voters in 2020 is how elected federal and state officials have handled COVID-19. The global pandemic has affected citizens’ health and their job status. Businesses have suffered due to the pandemic and workers have taken pay cuts, have lost their employer’s 401k contributions, been furloughed, or have lost their jobs.

The survey also includes the seven Constitutional Amendments that are on the 2020 Utah ballot.

The election is quickly approaching. Let your voices be heard by letting The Globe staff know what issues are important to you.