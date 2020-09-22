Photos: Utah State Fair amid COVID-19

The 2020 Utah State Fair opened to the public Sept. 10 in Salt Lake City. The fair, which has been an annual mainstay for over 150 years, faced different operating conditions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair’s safety measures included online purchasing for tickets and food, reduced number of patrons, temperature checks and cashless transactions.

Despite the restrictions, guests still enjoyed the amusement park rides, music, livestock auctions and other attractions. Scroll through our photo gallery for a view inside the fair.