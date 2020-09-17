Utah sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases

Utah reported 911 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new daily record for the state. The previous record for new cases occurred July 9, when 875 cases were reported. There were no new deaths reported Thursday.

“This is not a good news day,” said Gov. Gary Herbert.

Today is not a good news day, says @GovHerbert. He just held an emergency meeting with unified command and also met with legislative leadership. We are working to understand why the spikes are happening and what exactly are the best tools to deal with it. — State of Utah COVID-19 Response (@UtahCoronavirus) September 17, 2020

With 735,178 people tested, Utah currently ranks 32nd nationally for total COVID-19 cases with 60,658. 437 people have died from COVID-19. Salt Lake and Utah counties lead the state in total cases with 27,061 and 14,245 cases, respectively.

“We need to take immediate action to prevent unnecessary illnesses and deaths in the state,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, the state’s epidemiologist.