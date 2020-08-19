New student tips and resources to help navigate college

The first year of college can be challenging, but having the right tools will help you succeed in your new experience. Salt Lake Community College has many tools that can help you thrive.

If this is your first year at SLCC, it is important for you to know that the Orientation & Student Success (OSS) team is here to help guide you.

“The OSS team leads services and events to ensure the successful transition of new and returning students into Salt Lake Community College’s academic and social environments,” said Alex Czaja, orientation and transition manager for the OSS office.

OSS helps students with a lot of fundamental tasks.

“We accomplish our purpose by orienting students to SLCC, which also includes assisting students to register for classes and connect with resources; staying up-to-date with the latest college policies, services and processes, and relaying this information to new and returning students; [and by] teaching students study skills, life skills, self-advocacy, self-efficacy, and financial literacy,” said Czaja.

OSS also organizes events for first timers during fall and spring semesters.

This fall, students can connect with other students by attending a Virtual Bruin Block Party on Aug. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. The party will have a variety of workshops, tours, games and fun activities. Join the fun and get a chance to win Apple AirPods, Bluetooth speakers, or Fitbits. Sign up by on the SLCC welcome page.

“Students should always remember that they’re not doing this alone, but they need to reach out when they need help. There are a lot of folks at SLCC dedicated to helping them succeed. Our office can help students make that connection,” said Czaja.

In addition to OSS, the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs (ODMA) has services to offer, particularly for first-generation Hispanic and Latinx college students.

“[We help by] understanding where they come from, what their goals and dreams are for — not just school or education, but for life … I can explain to them the role that SLCC, as an institution of higher learning, plays in achieving said goals,” said Sendys Estevez, a student success coordinator for Hispanic and Latinx students. “Because I am also Latinx, I can relate to many experiences they share and I’m extremely intentional about making our meetings and discussions about them, their goals, their dreams and how I can assist with that. I want to empower them to become the best students they can.”

Estevez adds that with the support of ODMA, “I make suggestions, offer options, connect [students] to colleagues in other SLCC departments and keep them accountable.”