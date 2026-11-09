In photos: Crowd of 1,500 gathers to hear viral saxophonist at Salt Lake City Library

Musician Nathanial Young serenaded the Salt Lake City Public Library with his saxophone on Nov. 5. The free performance drew over 1,500 viewers from across the city.

Young, known for his liminal spaces-inspired jazz made famous on TikTok, played his saxophone acoustically for an hour as spectators sat in silence. Young encouraged his viewers to check out a book before the performance.

“I love the idea of everyone having a book at my library show,” he stated via Instagram.

His Instagram account has over 1 million followers, with nearly 1,000 point-of-view videos playing his saxophone in high-acoustic spaces.

As the concert concluded, Young thanked the audience, waving and high-fiving bystanders as he walked out.

“Beautiful crowd in a beautiful space,” Young stated via Instagram.