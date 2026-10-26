SLCC to host Lauren McCluskey documentary, panel this week

The Taylorsville Redwood Campus will host a showing of ESPN’s documentary “LISTEN” on Oct. 29. The film examines the killing of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey in 2018 and the response of authorities she asked to help her. A panel discussion and lunch will follow. Guests include McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey.

The screening will be held in the Student Center’s Oak Room at 10:30 a.m. and open to Salt Lake Community College students, faculty and staff.

“To fully understand this tragedy and its lessons, we investigated the warning signs Lauren’s killer showed over and over to the people and institutions charged with protecting the community,” said Director Nicole Noren in a 2023 press release.

To RSVP, scan the QR code on the flyer below.

