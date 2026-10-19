In photos: Fall Garden Party celebrates successful growing season

To celebrate the successful growing season for the Salt Lake Community College Student Gardens, the Thayne Center held a Fall Garden Party at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus Student Garden on Oct. 9.

Raechel Hunsaker, SLCC’s student garden coordinator, organized the party where lunch was catered for students, faculty and staff. Gardeners with plots met one another and celebrated their harvest. Gardeners exchanged recipes and made autumn crafts while spending the afternoon in the gardens.

The SLCC Student Gardens’ mission is to give access to students, faculty and staff to grow their own fresh produce by providing garden plots and materials. Renting a plot is free for students, while faculty and staff pay $25. Applications for plot rentals for the 2027 garden season open in February 2027 and are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit them online.