Letter from the editor: Marking the end of Utah’s Sundance era

The Sundance Film Festival opens its final Utah run on Jan. 22, making its last Utah appearance before 2027 when Sundance will move to Boulder, Colorado, ending a decades-long era in the state’s cultural identity.

The festival launched indie darlings like “Get Out,” “Clerks” and “Napoleon Dynamite” to global audiences, putting Utah on the world’s cinematic stage.

At its core, Sundance is about storytelling. The Globe staff will be on the ground to capture this final chapter through a student lens.

As a student-run newsroom, The Globe strives to tell stories that reflect and engage the SLCC community. You can follow our reporting at globeslcc.com and across our social platforms for Sundance updates and everything we cover this term. We invite you to be part of the conversation, share your story ideas, comment and connect.