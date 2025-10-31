Architecture professor praises community, affordability, and student growth within program

SALT LAKE CITY — When Aaron Codden first stepped into a classroom at Salt Lake Community College as an emergency hire in 2025, he didn’t expect it to become a long-term position.

However, he now serves as a full-time assistant professor in the architecture program. Codden has found more than a career — he’s found a community.

“I wasn’t working at the time, and I got a call to fill in,” Codden said. “I thought it would be interesting. And then I realized teaching was a better fit for my life and values.”

Codden’s passion for education is rooted in a belief that architecture should be accessible to everyone. At SLCC, he’s helping build a program that offers students a direct, affordable pathway to licensure without sacrificing quality or rigor.

Students at SLCC can complete their first two years of architectural education and then transfer seamlessly into the program at the University of Utah, at a fraction of the cost.

“What I’m teaching now is what I used to teach at the U,” Codden said. “They go on to enroll in their third year as if they were already there — but they’ve paid maybe a third of the price.”

Students learn to sketch, draft and model using industry-standard tools like Revit and AutoCAD. Codden encourages students to explore their own design philosophies while grounding them in the realities of the profession.

“I want them to be prepared for the technical side, but also to think about why they’re designing what they’re designing,” Codden said.

Codden’s teaching style blends rigor with relatability — incorporating personal anecdotes and professional missteps to prepare students for challenges ahead.

“I share mistakes I’ve made in practice,” Codden said. “It’s funny sometimes, but it helps them avoid common pitfalls when they enter the field.”

In addition to courses, there is an Architecture and Design Club at SLCC which fosters connection and collaboration. Focused on portfolios, professional development and community events, the club has become a cornerstone of the program’s culture.

“Architecture school is known to be catty and competitive,” Codden said. “But here, it’s different. We’re a community college — with community in our name — and that shows.”

The club’s impact is tangible. Codden recalled two students who met through the club, bonded over shared heritage, and are now roommates at Utah Valley University.

“They have matching tattoos,” he said, laughing. “It’s wild, but it speaks to the kind of camaraderie we build here.”

Codden and his colleagues work to create an environment where students feel seen and supported, regardless of background or experience.

“We have students from all walks of life,” said Codden. “Some are fresh out of high school, others are returning to school after years in the workforce. We try to meet them where they are.”

Codden also encourages students to pursue passions outside of architecture. He believes authenticity matters more than resumé padding.

“Don’t do things just to look good for graduate school,” Codden said. “Do what makes you happy. The only person you need to please is yourself.”

Now, he’s helping shape the next generation of architects, one sketch at a time, and he’s doing it in a place that values access, equity, and transformation.

“I have lots of bright students who could have gone to the U,” Codden said. “But they came here because they’ll pay a third of the price. That’s incredibly smart. I wish more people knew we’re a good choice for everyone.”

SLCC’s architecture program continues to grow, attracting students who are drawn to its affordability and flexibility. For Codden, that growth is a testament to what’s possible when education is rooted in community.

“We’re not just teaching design,” said Codden. “We’re teaching people how to think, how to collaborate, [and] how to build something meaningful. That’s what architecture is really about.”

Codden is already looking ahead — to new projects, new students, and new stories waiting to be built.

“I love seeing where they go,” he said. “Some end up at big firms. Others start their own businesses. But they all carry a piece of this place with them. And that’s something I’m proud of.”