Cats, art and Utah all come together for a good cause — or two, or three

Calling all cat lovers: an exhibition celebrating feline art is currently on display at the Salt Lake County Government Center.

“Whiskers & Wisdom” is all about how images of cats can charm us and how a cat can pull us into the picture. Images of cats often lure us to stop, listen and learn — or laugh — as anyone on social media knows.

“What I like is that cats, art and Utah all come together in the exhibit — and I love all three,” said Nancy Lombardo, a cat owner and art lover who took time to visit the show.

The show leans into the visual appeal of cats to raise awareness about the Working Cats Adoption Program and the importance of Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) initiatives to tame the population explosion of cats without homes.

“Cat City,” oil on panel, strides along with Felix the Cat cockiness and comic book appeal. The largest painting, “Midway,” centers on a mysterious, slumbering black cat on a roof in the middle of a scene of a colorful, happy fairground celebration. Abstract cats dot “Untitled,” on ceramic, becoming part of the decorative design.

The exhibit is part of the Art in Public Places program sponsored by Salt Lake County’s Arts & Culture division. All of the artists shown either were born, lived, or studied in Utah.

“I love the diversity of styles and that this [exhibit] is just here in a government building,” said Lombardo’s friend, Sarah Patrick, a cat lover who volunteers at the Humane Society’s cat program.

This art display aims to make people aware of Salt Lake County’s Working Cat Program.

Independent and not bonded to humans, working cats are uncomfortable in human homes. Instead, these cats are purpose driven; they can adapt to stables, barns, warehouses, breweries, wineries and factories, or churches — essentially, any environment where they have a chance to do what they do best — catch mice and other rodents.

Working cats from the county’s program are healthy, vaccinated and sterilized. Adopters commit to providing daily food, water, shelter and veterinary care. Adoption fees are usually waived.

“Whiskers & Wisdom” also highlighted the importance of Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) programs in controlling community cat populations.

The county provides traps, free neuters and returns the cats to their original neighborhoods. Residents must do the work of trapping the cats, but this is a humane way to keep community cat populations from outgrowing their resources.

“Whiskers & Wisdom: A Feline Art Celebration” is available for viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Dec. 31. The show is small, only six pieces, but any viewer left wanting more art can browse ten Art in Public Places shows spread over four floors and two buildings of the County Government Center.

There is free public parking east of the complex, through the main door and first hallway to the right.