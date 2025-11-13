31st President’s Art Show celebrates creativity and community

Salt Lake Community College held the opening reception and award announcement for the 31st President’s Art Show on Nov. 5 in the multipurpose room at the South City campus.

Approximately 150 gallery spectators walked around to view 98 professional and amateur works of art, including contributions from faculty, students and staff. SLCC President Dr. Greg Peterson presented six awards, which put $5,000 back into the art community.

During his opening remarks, Peterson talked about how education drives personal and community growth.

“At SLCC, we believe education is a catalyst for personal and community transformation — offering everyone the chance to unlock their potential and shape their future. That includes the local art scene. This show is just one example of how the college fosters cooperation, builds connections and enriches the cultural art community,” Peterson said.

The show includes a variety of different art mediums such as textiles, paintings, sculptures, needlepoint, woodwork and photography. Waitpersons circulated the room with appetizer trays to serve attendees observing the art.

The six winners:

President’s Award: “Converging Ripples” by Shelly Coleman, oil on canvas, 2025

1st place: “Harbor” by Jessica Booth, paper and wire, 2025

2nd Place: “The Lady Eve” by Jack Hataway, image drawn and composed in vector software, printed, cut into strips and then woven, 2025

Community Award: “Fruit stall at Mong Kok” by Mercedes Nok Yi Ng, oil on canvas, 2025

Juror’s choice award: “Eternal Legacy” by Eugene Tapahe, digital photography, pigment inks on archival watercolor paper, 2024

Best in Show: “Absurd Euphoria” by Arash Shoeiri, oil on canvas, 2024

Peterson said he wanted to emphasize the “quality of art” presented that evening, and thanked everyone for helping to celebrate “these amazing artists.”

Matt Bateman, a SLCC general studies graduate and University of Utah film graduate, enjoyed his first time at the event and stressed the importance of art in our society.

“I think it is something that people, maybe these days, tend to discount as something that can be swept aside or isn’t as important,” Bateman said. “It’s a way we communicate, it’s a way we express ourselves, it’s a way to reflect on the state of the world. It’s something that is critical and important. It has value for society, it has value for individuals personally.”

The art exhibit will be available for viewing 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, through Nov. 19.