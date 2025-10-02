SLCC Choir tunes up for a busy season

The SLCC Choir is busy preparing its two ensembles for a busy holiday season and a trip to Disney World in 2026.

Meeting three times a week, the Concert Choir (MUSC 1370) and Chamber Singers (MUSC 1380) are rehearsing for their upcoming performances across Salt Lake City. Together, over 20 choir members will bring their voices to local venues, including the SLCC Atrium at the South City Campus on Nov. 21, the German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 5, and a performance at Temple Square downtown on Dec. 6.

These events showcase the choir’s mission: to come together as a diverse and inclusive group to make beautiful music.

In addition, the SLCC Choir is preparing for the Collegiate Tour of the Disney Campus at Disney World, May 11-15, 2026. This opportunity allows students to perform, record music for an animated film, and learn about production. To make this trip possible, the choir is working hard to raise $24,000, including applying for a $10,000 grant.

Juan Pereira, SLCC Choir director and advisor, has been leading the choir for seven years. He emphasized the challenge and joy of uniting voices from diverse backgrounds.

“Every year, it’s new kids with different accents and vowel sounds,” Pereira explained. “It takes time to align our voices, but we always make it at the end and create a wonderful product.”

Pereira also highlighted the camaraderie that occurs within the group, saying that choir offers “a little bit of a respite from the pains and cares of the world for these kids.”

“It’s very important for me that they have fun, because music should be fun,” shared Pereira. “We laugh a lot and enjoy each other’s company. We’re friends. I think it saves a lot of kids. It saves me. It’s a great outlet.”

Choir students echo this sentiment. Choir member Isaiah Otufangavalu, a freshman studying psychology, said: “The best part is the friendships I’ve made. Singing helps me release stress and connect with others.”

Freshman Meira Taylor, choir club president and a vocal performance major, commented on how performing with other students has boosted her confidence and social circle.

“I like the singing. It’s really fun,” said Taylor. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot more about singing in groups. I’ve mostly done solo singing. This is the class where I’ve made the most friends and met more people. It’s very social. I’m pretty new and I don’t have any close friends yet. I feel I’m going to get some really good friendships out of this.”

Choir Treasurer Myles Ridgel, a music major, shares his passion for singing and is actively involved in fundraising efforts.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been singing my whole life. It’s my career choice,” said Ridgel.

Taylor described the exposure a person has when singing as frightening yet empowering.

“Singing and performing – going out in front of crowds really helps to make you more confident. You have to become more confident when you are performing for people, so I think it helps in that sense,” Taylor said.

For Otufangavalu, expressing himself through singing has a therapeutic benefit.

“I definitely feel I can put all my emotions behind the words,” Otufangavalu said. “That exercise of vocally releasing everything is a great way to relieve stress.”

According to Pereira, in an academic setting, it’s tough for students to connect because everyone is focused on their own work. But in the choir, people open up, share their true selves and form close bonds.

“It’s hard to break that outer crust of getting to know someone in that academic class atmosphere,” Pereira said. “Everyone is so specifically set on what they are doing. But here you have to share your souls with strangers. Allow yourself to let go and get close to people. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m grateful.”

For anyone interested in joining the SLCC choir, Otufangavalu said: “If you like performing, this is the place for you.”