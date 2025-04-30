SLCC welcomes pizza pick-up at Taylorsville Campus

Menu and ordering window for Bruin's Herb & Dough
Located in the Taylorsville Campus food court, Bruin’s Herb & Dough offers online ordering and convenient pick-up options for busy students and staff. (Delaney Barnard)

Salt Lake Community College has announced the launch of an exciting new dining option for students, faculty and staff at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Herb & Dough is an innovative pizza pick-up service, offering delicious and convenient meals for busy Bruins.

“This pizza pop-up is such a great addition to the campus, really quick and amazing quality,” said student Amara Ramirez.

Sidney Henrey, a new hire for the eatery, expressed excitement about about the increased options available on campus.

“I recently started working at [Herb & Dough] and am thoroughly enjoying it. I hope the dining experience at SLCC campuses continues to enhance,” said Henrey.

Whether one craves a classic pepperoni pizza, a savory vegetarian option bursting with fresh vegetables, or a distinctive specialty pie that tantalizes the taste buds with unique flavor combinations, Herb & Dough offers something to everyone, including gluten-free options.

“This service will cater to the needs of our community, ensuring everyone has access to a tasty meal,” said Tony Sage, SLCC staff member.

Customers can place their orders online through a user-friendly platform, allowing them to browse the menu, customize their pizzas and select their preferred toppings. Once their orders are placed, customers can choose a designated pick-up location on campus so that they can grab their meals between classes or during a busy workday.

Student Audrey Stokes expressed her confidence in the dining concept, saying “SLCC consistently welcomes everyone to come and personally enjoy the delightful offerings of [Herb & Dough].”

“Truly such a new, amazing idea,” added Stokes.

The welcoming ambiance of the new establishment makes it a compelling location for a quick meal between classes or for unwinding and sharing a meal with friends.

Customer's view of the kitchen for Bruin's Herb & Dough
Herb & Dough, the new pizza pick-up eatery in the Bruin Bites food court at Taylorsville Campus. Customers can place orders online through a user-friendly platform and choose a designated pick-up location on campus. (Delaney Barnard)

