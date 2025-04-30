SLCC welcomes pizza pick-up at Taylorsville Campus

Salt Lake Community College has announced the launch of an exciting new dining option for students, faculty and staff at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Herb & Dough is an innovative pizza pick-up service, offering delicious and convenient meals for busy Bruins.

“This pizza pop-up is such a great addition to the campus, really quick and amazing quality,” said student Amara Ramirez.

Sidney Henrey, a new hire for the eatery, expressed excitement about about the increased options available on campus.

“I recently started working at [Herb & Dough] and am thoroughly enjoying it. I hope the dining experience at SLCC campuses continues to enhance,” said Henrey.

Whether one craves a classic pepperoni pizza, a savory vegetarian option bursting with fresh vegetables, or a distinctive specialty pie that tantalizes the taste buds with unique flavor combinations, Herb & Dough offers something to everyone, including gluten-free options.

“This service will cater to the needs of our community, ensuring everyone has access to a tasty meal,” said Tony Sage, SLCC staff member.

Customers can place their orders online through a user-friendly platform, allowing them to browse the menu, customize their pizzas and select their preferred toppings. Once their orders are placed, customers can choose a designated pick-up location on campus so that they can grab their meals between classes or during a busy workday.

Student Audrey Stokes expressed her confidence in the dining concept, saying “SLCC consistently welcomes everyone to come and personally enjoy the delightful offerings of [Herb & Dough].”

“Truly such a new, amazing idea,” added Stokes.

The welcoming ambiance of the new establishment makes it a compelling location for a quick meal between classes or for unwinding and sharing a meal with friends.