SLCC doubles parking citation grace period to 14 days

Salt Lake Community College has extended the grace period for paying parking citations from 7 to 14 days, giving students and staff more time to pay their fines before late fees apply.

The new policy started at the beginning of the spring semester and affects all SLCC campuses. The change came after SLCC’s student government raised concerns that the previous 7-day window was too short.

“We agreed to extend the grace period after reviewing the student proposal,” said Rick Medley, SLCC’s associate director of parking services. “The feedback from students has been mostly positive.”

The late fee for unpaid citations is $15 and kicks in after 14 days under the new policy. SLCC allows 120 days before unpaid fines are sent to collections, which is more generous than the 90-day limit at other colleges.

Students like Gabriel Smith, a science major, welcomed the change.

“I’ve gotten a few tickets before because I forgot to buy my parking pass,” Smith said. “But it’s nice that I had enough time to pay them. I usually pay within a few days online.”

Smith said she pays $45 for a yearly parking pass and finds SLCC’s parking cheaper than other colleges.

“There’s usually plenty of spots,” Smith said. “Compared to the University of Utah, it’s way more affordable.”

Jay Wood, another SLCC student, had mixed feelings, stating that parking can be frustrating and expensive.

“For a full semester, the permit costs $45. I think that’s a bit much,” Wood said. “And sometimes you just can’t find a spot. It’s really annoying.”

Wood also shared a personal experience of getting a ticket the same day his permit expired.

“I didn’t realize it expired. I came out, saw the ticket, and just paid it because I didn’t want it to double,” Wood said.

Lily Ramirez, an SLCC student and employee, said parking rules are confusing for new students.

“A lot of people don’t know where they can park or that they even need a parking pass,” Ramirez said. “They don’t realize it’s based on license plate numbers now. It’s not clearly communicated.”

She expressed that many students get tickets because they may not understand the system.

“I think it’s good they gave more time to pay. Seven days was kind of ridiculous,” Ramirez said. “But doubling the fee after 14 days still feels a little extreme.”

Ramirez suggested better signs and clearer communication.

“There’s no clear visitor parking here, especially at South City campus,” Ramirez said. “People don’t know what the yellow or blue lines mean.”

Despite concerns, SLCC officials say the goal is to promote compliance, not collect money.

“We want students to follow the rules, not feel punished,” Medley said. “Buying a valid permit and parking in the right place is the best way to avoid fines.”

For more information about parking services, deadlines, and requirements, visit the SLCC Parking Services office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also go online or call 801-957-4011. For email inquiries, contact parkingservices@slcc.edu.