What you need to know about SLCC parking

Salt Lake Community College offers students several options to park on campus. Students with a vehicle who want to park on campus will need to purchase a parking permit.

When to purchase a parking permit

Students could purchase their parking permits starting Aug. 1. Parking Services began issuing citations to students without a parking permit Aug. 15.

Students can purchase a semester pass for $23 or an annual pass for $45.

Where to purchase a parking permit

Students can go online to purchase their parking permit.

If a student receives a citation, they have the option of paying the citation online, by phone or at the Parking Services Office at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

What a parking permit offers

A parking pass allows students to park in the designated parking lots. The student parking is marked with yellow lines while employee parking is marked by blue lines.

SLCC published parking maps of each campus to inform students and faculty.

Every student is allowed up to two vehicles per pass, but both cars cannot be parked at the same time on campus.

Contact SLCC Parking Services

Parking Services is located on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Gunderson Facilities Services Building Office #103. Students can connect with them 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 7 a.m.-4 p.m Fridays. To reach them by phone, call 801-957-4011.

