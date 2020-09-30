What you need to know about SLCC parking

Blue Salt Lake Community College sign reads "Student Parking, Permit Required"
Salt Lake Community College students must obtain a permit to park on campus. Students may purchase a semester parking pass for $23 or a annual parking pass for $45. (Tyler Bearss)

Salt Lake Community College offers students several options to park on campus. Students with a vehicle who want to park on campus will need to purchase a parking permit.

When to purchase a parking permit

Students could purchase their parking permits starting Aug. 1. Parking Services began issuing citations to students without a parking permit Aug. 15.

Students can purchase a semester pass for $23 or an annual pass for $45.

Where to purchase a parking permit

Students can go online to purchase their parking permit.

If a student receives a citation, they have the option of paying the citation online, by phone or at the Parking Services Office at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Blue student parking sign on South City Campus
After relaxing parking enforcement for the summer 2020 semester, Salt Lake Community College resumed its normal rules for the fall. Students and employees must obtain a permit to park on campus. (Tyler Bearss)

What a parking permit offers

A parking pass allows students to park in the designated parking lots. The student parking is marked with yellow lines while employee parking is marked by blue lines.

SLCC published parking maps of each campus to inform students and faculty.

Every student is allowed up to two vehicles per pass, but both cars cannot be parked at the same time on campus.

Contact SLCC Parking Services

Parking Services is located on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Gunderson Facilities Services Building Office #103. Students can connect with them 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 7 a.m.-4 p.m Fridays. To reach them by phone, call 801-957-4011.

Blue student parking sign on South City Campus
In response to COVID-19, Salt Lake Community College relaxed parking enforcement for the summer 2020 semester. SLCC reinstated regular parking rules for the fall 2020 semester. (Tyler Bearss)

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.

