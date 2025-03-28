From wild upsets to championship dreams: SLCC talks March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY — March Madness is alive and well, and SLCC students are enjoying the chase for the biggest prize in college basketball: the NCAA Division I championship.

The tournament’s unpredictable nature keeps fans on the edge of their seats, making every game a must-watch. For some, it’s all about the competition; for others, it’s about the memories and Cinderella stories.

SLCC students Tanner Wilson, Caden Joos and Jayden Olsen shared their favorite March Madness moments, where they’ll be watching, and their hopes for this year’s champion.

March Madness memories

Wilson, a business major, has one standout moment: “When Virginia lost to UMBC on March 16, 2018.” The Retrievers beat the Cavaliers 74-54, marking the first time in March Madness history that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed.

Joos, a kinesiology major, recalls a thrilling game from 2017: “I’ll always remember when Gonzaga won a nail-biter against West Virginia.”

For business major Jayden Olsen, high school memories make March Madness special: “I remember being in the middle of class with the teacher playing games on the projector.”

Where SLCC students are watching the madness

SLCC students have their own game-day traditions.

Wilson plans to watch the games with loved ones: “I’ll be watching with my friends and familia — at my house on the TV, on my phone at work and school.”

Joos prefers to follow the later rounds: “Later in the tournament there are better games, more competition and more on the line.”

“I watch on work monitors and on the TV when my dad streams it,” Joos added.

Olsen takes a different approach, preferring a quieter setting.

“I’ll be watching it with me, myself and I,” Olsen joked. “I am probably just going to be watching it on my phone, wherever I am at.”

Predictions and hopes for 2025

SLCC students had hoped for a hometown team to make a deep run this year.

“I [would have] loved to watch Brigham Young University win it all, or Houston,” Olsen said.

Joos isn’t rooting for any one team but acknowledges a long-standing streak: “As much as I hate BYU, I [was glad] to see them go a little bit farther,” Joos said, noting the Cougars’ Sweet 16 appearance. “I believe they have the most [tournament] appearances without making it to the Final Four.”

Wilson had high hopes for an underdog success story: “I would love to see BYU or UVU win [a tournament].” Unfortunately, BYU’s NCAA tournament run ended Thursday with a 113-88 loss to Alabama, while the Wolverines exited the NIT tournament on March 19.

“This year, a Nike school will win it all this year,” Wilson added.

No matter the outcome, March Madness never fails to deliver excitement. Whether watching at home or with friends, SLCC students anticipate another thrilling finish to the college basketball season.